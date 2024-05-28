Ambulance case: NDC’s action seems choreographed, says legal practitioner

Awuah questioned the NDC's haste, implying it undermines their case's strength

Source: Asaase Radio

Private legal practitioner Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah has suggested that the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) actions in the ongoing ambulance case appear choreographed.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, refuted claims by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, alleging he sought cooperation to convict the first accused, Cassiel Ato Forson.



Jakpa, suspected of recording the AG, is on trial with Forson over an alleged €2.3 million financial loss. The NDC plans to present supporting evidence soon.

Awuah questioned the NDC's haste, implying it undermines their case's strength.



Read full article