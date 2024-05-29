Ambulance case: NDC’s alleged tape of Attorney General doctored, says NPP

Frank Davies

Source: Asaase Radio

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has claimed that the audio tape allegedly involving Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame and third accused Richard Jakpa in the ambulance case is doctored.

NPP Legal Committee Chairman Frank Davies asserted that the tape was manipulated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to discredit Dame.



Davies emphasized that the Attorney General never met Jakpa to influence his testimony and that any meetings involving Dame and Jakpa were initiated by Justice Emmanuel Kulendi.

The NPP insisted Dame acted appropriately and that the NDC’s claims are politically motivated.



Read full article