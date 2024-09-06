Amenfi Central: Joana Gyan to contest in rerun

Joana Gyan

Former Amenfi Central Parliamentary Candidate, Joana Gyan, has announced her intention to contest again after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) annulled the election that initially selected her as the candidate.

The NDC's decision on September 5, 2024, followed a petition alleging Gyan was unqualified, accusing her of forging her party and voter ID cards.



In response, Gyan shared a statement on social media expressing her commitment to rebuilding the Amenfi Central Constituency.

She reassured NDC members and residents of her dedication to progress, development, and empowerment in the area.



