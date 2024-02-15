Amenfi Central MP calls on NDC to investigate candidate over alleged fraud

Joana Gyan Cudjoe

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi Central constituency in the Western Region, Peter Kwakye-Ackah, has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership to launch an investigation into allegations of fraud against Dr. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central constituency for the 2024 General elections.

Members of the party in the constituency have expressed opposition to her candidacy, claiming that she is not suitable for the position. Dr. Joana Gyan Cudjoe has been accused of forgery, and a petition has been sent to the national committee regarding the matter.



Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah believes that it is crucial for the NDC to investigate the allegations against Dr. Joana Gyan Cudjoe. He has stated that he knows many things but will not speak about them, and that concerns have been raised about her credibility. The party and the media should investigate the matter to uncover the truth.

Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah is of the opinion that if the party fails to look into the matter, it will be disastrous for the NDC. He believes that the NPP is ready to take advantage of these issues and use them against the NDC during the December elections. He has urged the party to investigate the matter, saying that if the allegations remain unresolved, it will be a problem for the party.



The NDC parliamentary primaries were held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and the two-time MP for Wassa Amenfi Central, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah, was defeated by Dr. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, who emerged victorious with 756 votes, beating him by a close margin of 575 votes.