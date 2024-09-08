News

Amenfi Central MP withdraws, Joana Gyan Cudjoe set to be acclaimed NDC Candidate

Joana Gyan Cudjoe

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Amenfi Central MP Peter Kwakye Ackah has withdrawn from the NDC primaries, allowing Joana Gyan Cudjoe to be declared the party’s parliamentary candidate on September 8.

Party members in the constituency are pleased with the decision, seeing Gyan Cudjoe as the right choice to bring development and prosperity to the area.

Her strong campaign and leadership vision have gained support from delegates.

Amenfi Central, a traditional NDC stronghold, is expected to retain the seat with Gyan Cudjoe as the party’s candidate in the upcoming general election.

Source: 3news