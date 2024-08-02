News

Americans freed in Russia prisoner swap reunite with families

Americ Family Rissia Swap.png The exchange was held in Turkey

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Three Americans, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, have returned to the U.S. following a significant prisoner swap with Russia.

The exchange, held in Turkey, also involved former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

U.S. President Joe Biden hailed the release as a diplomatic success, while Russia welcomed back several prisoners, including a notorious Russian agent.

The swap, which included 24 prisoners from various countries, marks the largest exchange since the Cold War and highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions.

