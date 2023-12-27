Amidu accuses Kissi Agyebeng of suppressing bribery and corruption evidence against Anas

Photo collage of Martin Amidu and Kissi Agyebeng

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has launched a scathing attack on the current occupant of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, accusing him of bias and blackmail against government officials.

In an write up sighted by GhanaWeb, Martin Amidu left no stone unturned as he also accused Kissi Agyebeng of suppressing an investigation and evidence gathered for a suspected bribery and corruption matter against his client and law partner, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



“The Special Prosecutor upon assuming office also suppressed the almost completed investigations into three distinct corruption and public procurement malpractices investigations involving his client, Tekstart Africa Limited (Tekstart) and the National Lotteries Authority (NLA),” he revealed.



“The Ashanti Region Lotto Marketing Companies Retailers Association and other complainants are still to come to terms with the suppression of their complaints and information provided to the OSP during my tenure against Tekstart Africa Limited and the NLA,” the former OSP added.



He, therefore, lambasted the Special Prosecutor for displaying a public posture which indicates that his fight against corruption was being thwarted by the Courts after he lost a number of cases.



“It is within the context of Kissi Agyebeng, the pot calling the kettle black that one should understand the self-serving tantrums being thrown by Kissi Agyebeng against former NPP government appointees and the touting of his deranged achievements since 9 August 2021,” Martin Amidu wrote.

