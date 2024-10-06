Amin Adam: NDC has lost grip on economic issues, retain NPP

Dr. Amin Adam highlighted recent economic recovery efforts

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for neglecting economic issues in their campaign, asserting they have lost touch with the economy's improvement under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at a rally in Bantama, he noted that the NDC has shifted focus to issues like illegal mining, or "galamsey," rather than the economy.



Dr. Amin Adam highlighted recent economic recovery efforts, including a successful Eurobond debt restructuring that has led to US$5 billion in debt cancellations.

The rally, dubbed "The Big Walk," featured NPP officials and supporters as campaigning heats up for the December 7 elections.



