AngloGold Ashanti donates fully furnished building for Obuasi district police headquarters

New Police District headquarters in Obuasi

On February 13, 2024, AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, handed over a fully furnished building to serve as the Obuasi District Police Headquarters, as part of its commitment to enhancing security in the Obuasi area.

This gesture is a component of AngloGold Ashanti’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan initiated in 2022, where the company pledged support to bolster security measures, including resources for police patrols and the construction of police posts.



The construction of the ultramodern Police station, now functioning as the District Headquarters at Bidiem in the Obuasi Municipality, commenced in 2023. The handover ceremony witnessed the presence of AngloGold Ashanti's acting managing director, Awie Frey, who stressed the importance of identifying infrastructure needs through regular engagements with security agencies.



AngloGold Ashanti has consistently supported the Ghana Police Service, providing three new Toyota Hilux pick-ups to the Obuasi District, Obuasi Division, and the newly created Ashanti South Regional Commands. The company also launched a Community Safety and Security Programme, establishing a multi-security stakeholder committee for extensive public education on security and safety.

Local construction firm Kenzad Construction Limited, based in Obuasi, executed the construction of the police station, aligning with AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to supporting local contractors as outlined in its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.



Guests at the handover program included ACP George Ankomah, the Ashanti South Regional Police commander, who praised AngloGold Ashanti's impactful support, emphasizing that the new District Headquarters would significantly contribute to reducing crime and improving security in the area.



The Member of Parliament for Obuasi West, Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, and Edubiasehemaa Nana Akua Dwum II also commended AngloGold Ashanti for fulfilling its promises in the Socio-Economic Development Plan.