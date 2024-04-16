Another man jailed eight months over missing genitals

The accused person in default would serve four months imprisonment.

The Awutu Breku District Court has sentenced Emmanuel Agbeshie to eight months imprisonment for hitting the upper face and lips of a teacher whom he claimed had caused his penis to disappear.

Agbeshie, a 22-year-old apprentice, claimed the teacher’s touch made his penis disappear.



Agbeshie, who was charged with assault, causing harm, publication of false news and deceit of public officer, pleaded guilty.



Mr Francis Gasu, defence counsel, prayed for mitigation.



The court presided over by Mrs Naomi A. A. Kuntour sentenced Agbeshie to fine of GHC 2,400 on the charge of assault.



Additionally, the court ordered Agbeshie to serve another four months imprisonment on charge of assault.



On the charge of causing harm, the court sentenced Agbeshie to eight months imprisonment.



On the charge of publication of false news and deceit of public officer, the court sentenced the accused person to a fine of GHC1,200 on each charge. In default, he would serve three months imprisonment on each charge.



Sentences are to run concurrently.



Agbeshie is to sign a 12-month bond to be of good behaviour, effective the day the convict is discharged from prison.

It further ordered him to pay all the medical bills of the victim, Mr Charles Bimpong Appiah, and compensate him with GHC4,800.



Prosecution was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police and Chief Inspector Bernice Wei Kpuusuu.



Prosecution told the court that the complainant, Mr Charles Bimpong Appiah was a professional Teacher at Ghana International Senior High School at Dodowa but he



resided at Kwashieman, all in the Greater Accra Region.



The prosecution said the accused person, now convict, was an electrical apprentice, residing at Kasoa.

On April 14, 2024, at about 1130 hours, the complainant who had visited his relatives at Kasoa was standing under a tree for shade along the Kasoa Nyanyano road when the accused person who was passing by, picked up a stone and accused the complainant of touching him.



Prosecution said the convict indicated that the complainant’s touch had caused his penis to vanish.



According to prosecution, Agbeshie went ahead to hit the complainant’s head with a stone and brutally assaulted him.



The court heard that police personnel from the Central East Command Legal Department who were on a sensitization tour, arrived at the scene and rescued the complainant with marks of assault on him and arrested the accused person.



A police medical form was issued to the complainant and the Police conveyed him to the Kasoa Polyclinic and later to Saint Gregory and Catholic Hospital for treatment.

Prosecution said when Agbeshie was examined by Dr Bediako, he confirmed with a report that Agbeshie’s penis was “stable, normal and intact.”