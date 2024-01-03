Another man shot dead at Shiare by unknown assailant

A man receiving treatment after being shot

Source: GNA

Another man has been shot dead on his farm by an unknown assailant at Kromase, near Shiare in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The deceased, identified as Papa Kente, was shot on Tuesday, January 2, 2023, on his farm located along the border of Odomi and Kromase.



Some members of the public are attributing the incident to the ethnic disturbance between Akyodes on one hand and the Adeles and Challas on the other.



Further reports indicate that the military and other security agencies had intensified patrols in the enclave to stabilise the situation.



Mr Bright Kenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive, confirmed the sad incident to the GNA.



He said the security agencies had since conveyed the body to the Municipal Hospital morgue while further investigation was being carried out to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, one Dennis Gowugade, a teacher trainee on National Service at Odomi community was ambushed and shot dead on his farm by unknown gunmen on December 29, 2023.



In another development, a similar shooting incident occurred at Odomi, a farming community near Nkwanta, where four persons sustained gunshot injuries, while loading gari onto a truck with some said to be in critical condition at the Municipal Hospital.



This brings to a total of about 17 people killed since the conflict broke out about two months ago, following a tribal conflict between three tribes.



Meanwhile, Nkwanta is under 1700 hours to 0600 hours curfew, which had been imposed only on the Nkwanta township, leaving out the surrounding communities.