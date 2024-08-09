Anti Galamsey Innovation wins 2024 Ms. Geek

Bottoza Biana Bubune

Bottoza Biana Bubune, a 21-year-old Level 300 student from the University of Mines in Tarkwa, has won the 2024 Ms. Geek competition organized by Ghana’s Ministry of Communications and Digitalization.

Her winning innovation employs IoT-connected seismic sensors and data analytics to detect illegal mining activities in remote areas, offering real-time monitoring even in regions with limited internet access.



The innovation aims to reduce the need for military interventions in illegal mining hotspots.

Bubune received GHC 10,000 and a laptop as her prize and will represent Ghana in the 2025 Ms. Geek Africa competition.



Read full article