Anti-Galamsey protests a security threat to the nation – Lawyer Charles Owusu Juanah

Charles Owusu Juanah

Human Rights Lawyer Charles Owusu Juanah has warned that the ongoing anti-galamsey protests in Ghana could pose serious security risks if not managed carefully.

He drew comparisons to the early days of the Sierra Leone civil war, which began similarly.



Juanah expressed concern over the strain on the police and warned that external threats, like jihadist attacks, could exploit the current unrest.

He urged citizens to resolve the issue through democratic processes and emphasized the importance of maintaining stability until a new government is in place to address the illegal mining crisis effectively.



