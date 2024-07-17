Anti-Gay Bill injunction: Supreme Court to deliver rulings on Richard Sky, Amanda Odoi’s injunctions today

Both seek to block the bill, citing constitutional safeguards

The Supreme Court will rule on applications by journalist Richard Dela Sky and researcher Dr. Amanda Odoi, seeking to prevent Parliament from sending the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to the President for assent.

A panel of five justices, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, heard arguments on July 3, 2024.



Dr. Odoi's counsel argued for an injunction to prevent irreparable harm, while Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame emphasized the need to consider substantial legal questions.

Richard Dela Sky's application highlighted the lack of fiscal impact analysis.



