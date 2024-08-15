Anti-LGBTQ bill: Sponsors to demonstrate on Sept 17 against Chief Justice over delay in hearing case

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Source: 3news

Sponsors of the ‘Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill,’ also known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, have announced a protest over the delay in the Supreme Court case.

The ‘Family Values March’ will demand a timetable from Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for the case's hearing and resolution.



Lead sponsor Sam George criticized Torkornoo, claiming she was obstructing justice.



The Supreme Court had previously deferred a ruling on a request to block the

bill's transmission to the presidency, with the case now adjourned indefinitely.



George argues that Torkornoo's actions are a misuse of her powers and is calling for accountability.



