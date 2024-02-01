Anti-LGBTQ bill expected to be passed by March - Sam George

Samuel Nartey George

Samuel Nartey George has announced that the 'Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill' is expected to be passed by March 2024.

He made this announcement during an interview on Citi FM. He indicated that the bill is set to undergo a thorough review process before its final passage



“They are almost 60% done with consideration. Hopefully, there will be another two weeks of parliamentary work when we resume, and they should be done with consideration. The third stage of reading is just a procedural thing. It is read, and then the bill is passed.”

“In fact, during the first session of the meeting, we are about to start, we believe that in the first session which is going to run from the 6th of February to the end of March or early April, I believe that we should pass the bill before Easter. I think it is something we should give as an Easter gift from Parliament to the nation. So we would strive to work with the speaker and the committee chair,” he added.



The bill aims to promote proper human sexual rights and values in Ghanaian families. It seeks to criminalize same-sex sexual relationships, including oral sex and anal sex, with penalties ranging from five to 10 years in prison.