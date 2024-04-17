Anyone who has misappropriated state funds will be prosecuted – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning to current government officials implicated in the misappropriation of state funds.

During his "Building the Ghana We Want" tour in the North East Region, he stated that if elected, those responsible for such actions would face accountability for the harm inflicted on the nation.



Mahama clarified that his intention is not to conduct a witch hunt but rather to ensure that state resources are utilized for their intended purposes, benefiting the Ghanaian people.



He pledged to empower investigative and anti-corruption agencies under his administration, allowing them to operate effectively without interference to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law.

Encouraging Ghanaian youth to remain hopeful, Mahama urged support for the NDC in the upcoming elections, promising a brighter future under his leadership.



He highlighted the importance of collective action in building a prosperous and equitable society, stressing the youth's role in shaping the nation's future.



"We are not going to witch hunt anybody, but if you have messed up the lives of the people of Ghana and you have misappropriated their money, you must account for it. So investigative institutions and corruption institutions are going to work, and the youth of this country must recognize the harm inflicted on you," Mahama said.