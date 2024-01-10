Apaak urges Adutwum to embrace a comprehensive strategy in addressing FSHS challenges

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The deputy ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has emphasized the necessity for the government to implement a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges associated with the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

This assertion follows Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum’s rejection of proposals to review the Free SHS policy.



While Dr. Adutwum acknowledges that the policy has faced criticism, he underscores the need for targeted improvements in specific areas rather than a complete policy review.



In response to the minister’s statement, the Builsa South lawmaker notes that various stakeholders within the education sector have called for a review of the FSHS, but the government remains steadfast in its stance.



“Improve what exactly? The challenges exposed by seven years of implementing the FSHS policy are numerous and complex. To deal with these challenges exhaustively requires a review. What is this warped approach of improving aspects of a challenged policy? We are dealing with the future of our nation and ought to adopt a comprehensive approach, not ‘tot-tot’.



“It’s a review, in other words, a formal assessment that will give us pointers on what needs to be improved. All stakeholders but the Minister for Education and other government appointees have called for a review. Even external partners such as the IMF have called for a review of the policy,” Dr. Apaak stated.

He continued: “In any case, is it not standard practice to review programmes and policies from time to time? The position the Minister and other government officials have taken is purely political. It’s not supported by literature on policy implementation or best practices.”



The deputy ranking member further asserts that the government’s reluctance to entertain a review of the FSHS is attributed to the fact that former President John Mahama was the first to advocate for such a review.



“The only reason why the Minister and NPP government appointees are averse to the legitimate and justified call for a review of the policy is because our Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, was the first to make the call.



“Well, the coming NDC government, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, will do the needful as called for by stakeholders, that is, review the policy, with the intent to improve it holistically. As announced by the NDC Flagbearer, a national stakeholders forum will be called to assess the policy and to make recommendations for improvements. This is undoubtedly the way to go.



“By the way, the Minister for Education owes Ghanaians an apology for defining review as meaning cancel. As an education Minister, he ought to have known better. Review doesn’t mean cancel,” Dr. Apaak stated.