Apart from Adutwum other running mate hopefuls are terrible options – Amakye Boateng

Dr Amakye Boateng

Political Science Lecturer at KNUST, Kwasi Amakye Boateng has indicated per his assessment that all other vice presidential candidate hopefuls for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) except for Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum will be terrible options for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Apart from the Education Minister other names that have come up strongly for Dr Bawumia’s running mate are the Chief of staff Hon Frema Opare, MP for Manhyia South and Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NIA boss Prof Kenneth Attafuah and the late deputy minister of finance John Kumah



Grading specific candidates Dr Amakye Boateng divulged his knowledge about how the now-late deputy finance minister Dr. John Kumah was leveraging his relationship with the vice president to partner with him for the NPP’s 2024 presidential ticket.



“The late Ejisu MP John Amponsah Kumah was seriously lobbying for the vice-presidential slot, I believe he has very close ties with the Vice President’s office. He was cashing in on that personal level, but unfortunately, death has taken him,” he disclosed.



He critiqued Prof Ken Attafuah’s suitability, stating he would not be a strong choice due to his poor understanding of what he called public dynamics.



“Ken Attafuah is not a strong candidate, his understanding of the public and how he uses power relative to the public is so poor and terrible, if NPP makes a mistake to select him, it would be a disaster,” he asserted.



The political science lecturer criticized Hon Frema Opare for her perceived weaknesses in managing ministerial affairs compared to her predecessor, Kwadwo Mpiani.

“Hon Frema Opare has failed in delivering her work comparing her with Kwadwo Mpiani, the former chief of staff under the J.A. Kuffour administration. When it comes to managing ministers and appointees and organizing governance, Kwadwo Mpiani had the clouts and understood the power vested in the office of the chief of staff.



“She has failed to live up to expectations. She will be a terribly weak candidate, ‘doing yes sir masa’, she’s an ordinary politician,” Dr. Amakye Boateng opined.



Conversely, he praised Dr. Osei Adutwum’s vision and track record in education, suggesting he could bring a positive change to governance.



“Dr Adutwum has a vision that can be translated into a reality. He did it in the United States of America a highly competitive environment. I haven’t seen anyone who has got Adutwum’s credentials including Dr Bawumia. You see creativity in Dr Adutwum,” he extolled.



He is also convinced Dr Adutwum has very little motivation to fall for the temptation of amassing wealth as has been demonstrated by several corrupt politicians in GHANA.



“One of Ghana’s problems is, Private Appropriation of Public Property, I believe Dr Adutwum will be different when it comes to politicians embezzling state funds”.

Dr. Amakye Boateng questioned Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s credentials and work history, implying uncertainty about his suitability as a running mate.



He queried, “What’s his track record, where did he worked before becoming a Member of Parliament?”



Dr Amakye Boateng CONTENDED that if Dr Bawumia decides not to nominate Dr Osei Adutwum as a running mate, it may be due to internal politics.



Dr AMAKYE Boateng however pointed out that the flag bearer of the NPP Dr Mahamudu Bawumia faced considerable challenges settling on a vice presidential candidate due to intense and almost overwhelming lobbying from different powerhouses in the governing party.



“The lobbying is hyper in the NPP, it’s just outrageous. I believe it’s the reason Bawumia is not able to announce his running mate, the vested interest in it is too much, I didn’t see such in the NDC”, he stated.