Apologize for the many other economic sins by Akufo-Addo-Bawumia gov’t – Minority to Amin Adam

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader

The Minority in Parliament has demanded an apology from Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam not just for the hardships caused by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) but for a broader range of "economic sins" committed by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, criticized the government for causing unnecessary financial pain through the DDEP, defaulting on Eurobond payments, and imposing severe economic mismanagement, leading to inflation, high unemployment, and a debt-ridden economy.

The statement argues that Ghanaians deserve genuine accountability, not just apologies.



