Attah Issah and Mr. Tell

Attah Issah, NDC's parliamentary candidate for Sagnarigu, has given Tamale radio presenter DJ Tell 48 hours to apologize for defamatory comments about him.

Issah's lawyers demand a retraction and public apology for claims that his supporters vandalized DJ Tell’s vehicle.

Failure to comply will result in legal action.



