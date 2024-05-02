Apostle Amoako Attah predicts 8-year term for Ghana's next president

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has made a significant revelation regarding the upcoming 2024 General elections.

During a recent interview on Angel FM, Apostle Amoako Attah hinted at the possibility of any of the Presidential candidates ruling for a total of eight years if they emerge victorious in the election.



Speaking with the host, Apostle Amoako Attah expressed his conviction, stating, "Mark my words, you can choose to write it down. All the presidential candidates who are contesting in this year’s election and who we are going to be voting for as president, any of these presidential candidates who will win the election will do 8 years as President. Take it or leave it. If Bawumia wins, he will do 8 years. If Mahama wins, he will do 8 years, and if Alan wins, he will do 8 years."



This revelation caught many in the studio by surprise, given Apostle Amoako Attah's reputation as "The SEER" for his accurate prophetic declarations. Over the years, his prophecies have manifested in the same manner they were released and revealed, earning him widespread acclaim as a true man of God and a reliable life coach.

The prophecy has sparked considerable interest and discussion among both political actors and the general public. Many view it as a potential motivator for political parties to intensify their efforts to ensure victory in the elections. After all, securing two consecutive terms in office is the aspiration of every political party, and Apostle Amoako Attah's prophecy has added an extra layer of significance to the upcoming electoral contest.



As December 7 approaches, the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the elections, with Apostle Amoako Attah's prophetic revelation adding a new dimension of anticipation and speculation to the political landscape.