Appiah Kubi reacts to unity with NAPO

Appiah Kubi and NAPO

In a show of unity, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) has visited Andy Appiah Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North, who had initially opposed NAPO's selection as the NPP's running mate.

Despite his preference for a grassroots-connected candidate, Appiah Kubi expressed admiration for NAPO's reconciliatory approach.



They pledged to work together for the NPP's success in the 2024 elections.

NPP's National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, highlighted the reconciliation, emphasizing party unity.



