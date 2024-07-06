Appointing Fiifi Boafo as NAPO’s spokesperson apt – W/R NPP

Fiifi Boafo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region believes the appointment of Fiifi Boafo as spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate is strategic.

They emphasize Boafo’s experience and expertise in effectively communicating the party’s message to Ghanaians.



A statement from the NPP’s Western regional branch highlighted his commitment to transparent and impactful communication, which is expected to enhance their campaign and voter engagement.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh will be unveiled as the running mate on July 9, 2024, marking the beginning of the NPP’s second campaign phase to break Ghana's eight-year political cycle.



