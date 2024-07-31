Appointments Committee of Parliament suspends vetting of Supreme Court Nominees

Menu ›
Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: GNA
Parliament's Appointments Committee has suspended the vetting of Supreme Court nominees Justice Sophia Bernasko Essah and Professor Richard Oppong due to a dispute between the NDC Minority and NPP Majority.
NDC's Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson criticized the Vice Chair for unilaterally rescheduling the vetting and failing to meet the 14-day advertisement requirement, stressing the need for transparency and proper procedure.
The Committee aims to resolve the issue through further consultations.
