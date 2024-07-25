News

Armed Robbery attack: Two gov’t officials narrowly escape death

Gunshot Killing Shooting 1140x570 Gunshot Killing Shooting 1140x570 Gunshot Killing Shooting 1140x57 The robbers also attacked a motor rider, stealing his phone and money

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

On July 16, 2024, Mr. Andrews Bediako, Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive, and Mr. Solomon Owusu, Jaman North District Chief Executive, narrowly escaped an armed robbery on the Berekum-Drobo road.

The robbers, targeting market women and traders near Fetentaa, fired shots and damaged Bediako's vehicle before fleeing into the bush when police were alerted.

The robbers also attacked a motor rider, stealing his phone and money.

Bediako highlighted the deteriorating road conditions and called for road repairs and increased police presence to safeguard road users.

Source: GNA