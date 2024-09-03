Armed bandits raid Northern Ashanti Mines; shoot two and loot gold worth millions

The attack left two workers injured

On September 2, 2024, heavily armed thugs raided the Konongo Odumase mining concession of Northern Ashanti Mines Co. Ltd., causing severe damage and stealing gold ore worth millions.

The attack, which left two workers injured, involved firearms, machetes, and other weapons, and resulted in the destruction of vehicles and mining equipment.



The company, frustrated by repeated assaults and a lack of effective response from local security, called for urgent intervention from government and traditional authorities.

They also warned that such violence could fuel terrorism and disrupt the upcoming elections.



