Armed robbers hold attendants at gas station hostage, bolt with huge cash

Despite a thorough search, no suspects were found

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Masked armed robbers have attacked a Bon Gas filling station in Konongo, Asante Akim Central, holding two attendants hostage and stealing significant cash.

The Konongo Police, responding to a distress call, found the two victims tied up.

The attendants reported that six masked men, armed with a gun, machetes, and a pinch bar, took them hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers stole an iPhone 11 Pro Max, a Techno Pop 7 mobile phone, and GH₵11,754 from the manager's office before fleeing the scene.

Despite a thorough search, no suspects were found.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com