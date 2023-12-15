Armed robbers snatch boat loaded with fish on the Volta Lake

File photo

The Eastern Regional Police Command has recommended that the management of Tropo Farms, located at Mpakadan, put in place improved security measures to prevent future armed robbery attacks at the farm even as the command is on a hunt for robbers who attacked the facility.

According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, last Sunday, December 10, 2023, while a worker of the farm was transporting harvested fish on the Volta Lake to the farm’s depot, armed robbers attacked the boat on which he was cruising, overpowered the rider, tied him up and took away the boat loaded with fish.



The helpless victim of the attack was later seen on an island and rescued.



Upon a visit to the farm by high-ranking officers of the Eastern Regional command on Monday, December 11, 2023, to assess the situation and interact with management, the command recommended that the farm implement more stringent security measures to forestall future attacks.

The command tasked the management to improve communication, monitoring and provision of security for its boats on the lake among others.



Farm workers left traumatized after attack



Workers of the Tropo Farms have been left deeply worried following the armed robbery attack on the boat. Management has moved swiftly to assuage their fears as they work to implement improved systems to safeguard their security.