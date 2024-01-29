Arrest Yendi MP for attack on reporter – GJA to Police

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the Police Service to as a matter of urgency, arrest the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi in the Northern Region.

The association also reaffirmed its commitment to work assiduously with the Police to ensure that justice is served for the recent attack on a journalist by the Yendi MP.



Describing the attack on Mohammed Aminu Alabira a reporter of Citi FM/TV, as very “shameful” which must be condemned by all well-meaning citizens, the GJA detailed that the reporter was attacked at the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Primaries in the Yendi Constituency of the Northern Region while covering proceedings there.



According to Mr Alabira, “while going about his professional duties on Saturday, January 27 2024, the MP for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama “slapped and kicked him, and he fell on the ground.”

He added that some of the MP’s supporters also pounced on him in the full glare of the security personnel, who managed to rescue him from them.



The GJA emphasised that the MP should know that “we are governed by laws and behaviours such as what he displayed will not be entertained.”



The Association further sounded a note of caution to politicians that as the political season gets heated up, it “shall not tolerate any form of abuse on journalists from any individual or group of persons.”