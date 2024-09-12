Arrest and prosecute Pius Hadzide for openly admitting Commonwealth Games saga – NDC

The NDC sees his admission as misuse of state resources and is demanding swift legal action

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Pius Hadzide, NPP parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman, after he admitted to facilitating the travel of Ghanaians to Australia during the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The NDC argues that Hadzide's actions were improper and undermine his credibility as a parliamentary candidate.



During his campaign, Hadzide promised to create similar travel opportunities for his constituents, including trips to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

