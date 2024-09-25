News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Arrest of Protesters: We’re working with stakeholders to address issues – Peace Council

NPCScreenshot 2024 09 25 144448.png A statement emphasized their commitment to safeguarding national tranquility

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The National Peace Council has acknowledged the recent arrests of protesters in Accra and is actively working with stakeholders to maintain peace in the country.

A statement emphasized their commitment to safeguarding national tranquility.

The protesters, led by #FixTheCountry convener Ralph Williams and Elorm Ababio Esq. (Ama Governor), were remanded in court for various charges, including conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and assault on a public officer.

They were demonstrating against illegal mining (galamsey), which has harmed Ghana's forests and water bodies.

The police reported that the protesters engaged in unlawful activities during the demonstration, prompting the arrests.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com