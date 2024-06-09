Asante Berko wins part of appeal, still faces extradition to US

Asante Berko

Former Goldman Sachs banker Asante Berko, wanted in the U.S. for allegedly bribing Ghanaian officials, has won part of his appeal but still faces extradition.

Charged in New York in 2020 with six offences, Berko's lawyers argued against extradition for three charges, citing that failing to file foreign bank account reports is not a crime in Britain.



London’s High Court Judge Charles Bourne agreed, ruling against extradition for those charges to prevent unjust imprisonment.

However, the rest of Berko's appeal was rejected, acknowledging the international nature of the alleged conspiracy, and Berko still faces extradition for the remaining charges.



