Asante-Mampong leader donates $10K medical equipment to hospital

The Medical Superintendent in charge of the Mampong Hospital donated medical equipment

A Ghanaian medical officer, Nana Dr. Kofi Nyantakyi Atta-Mensah, who is also the Krontihene of Asante-Mampong Traditional Area, has donated medical equipment worth $10,000 to the Asante-Mampong Government Hospital in Ghana.

According to a Graphic Online report, the donated equipment included an E.C.G. machine, Nasal Cannulas, and Endoscopy equipment. The items were donated by Nana Dr. Atta-Mensah, his wife, Mrs. Juliana Atta-Mensah, as well as the St. Francis Hospital and G.I. Endoscopy Clinic, both located in Windsor-Hartford in Connecticut, USA.



Nana Dr. Atta-Mensah expressed his commitment to meeting the health needs of the people in the Mampong area and supporting the education of the youth. He hopes that the equipment will be put to good use and urged Mampong citizens to contribute in diverse ways towards the development of the area.

The Medical Superintendent in charge of the Mampong Hospital, Dr. Kwasi Gyimah, expressed his gratitude for the donation.



