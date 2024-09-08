Asantehene donates ¢500k to establish Oguaa Education Fund

This brings Otumfuo’s 2024 donations for educational causes across Ghana to ¢1 million

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has donated ¢500,000 to establish the Oguaa Education Trust Fund in Cape Coast.

The fund aims to support underprivileged students in the region. Otumfuo made the donation during the 60th Fetu Afahye and the 25th anniversary of the Oguaamanhene, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II.



He emphasized Cape Coast's historic role in education and trade, urging unity to promote the city's development.

Osabarima praised Otumfuo’s generosity and committed to transparent use of the fund.



This brings Otumfuo’s 2024 donations for educational causes across Ghana to ¢1 million.



