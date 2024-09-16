Asantehene lauds Ewe community for positive contributions to Ashanti Region

Torgbiga Mawufeame Fugah and Torgbui Sri III both commended the Asantehene

Source: GNA

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has praised the Ewe community in the Ashanti Region for contributing to its socio-economic growth.

Speaking at the "Eweza 2024" celebration, he encouraged the community to maintain peace and unity with other tribal groups.



The event, organized by the Council of Ewe Chiefs in collaboration with Manhyia Palace, showcased Ewe culture.

Former President John Mahama also emphasized the importance of peaceful co-existence.



Torgbiga Mawufeame Fugah and Torgbui Sri III both commended the Asantehene for his support and urged the Ewe community to uphold unity and progress.



