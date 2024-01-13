Asantehene lauds Presbyterian Church for cause to humanity

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: GNA

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commended the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) for contributing significantly to Ghana’s growth and development.

The Church, he noted, had been instrumental in advancing the cause of humanity in varied fields of endeavour, including education, health, skills development and good norms and values for the benefit of society.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu said the Manhyia Palace valued its long-standing relationship with the Church and would continue to share development aspirations with the leadership.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu was speaking when the leadership of the church paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



The visit was to officially introduce the newly elected moderator of the church, the Right Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare-Kwakye, to the Asantehene.



It also coincided with the church’s annual worship with the Asantehene, which is held at the beginning of every year.



Over the past decade, the Asante Presbytery under the PCG, had been worshipping with the Asantehene at the beginning of the year, praying for the nation’s development, peace and unity.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, said he was grateful to the Church for extending its services to the Palace, and stressed the need for constant prayers by the Christian community to ensure the nation’s sustainable growth.



He prayed that God would strengthen and continue to guide him in his endeavours.



As the nation ushered in the Year 2024, the King said it behooved the Church to deepen its collaboration with the state to advance the people’s aspirations.



The Rt. Rev. Dr Opare-Kwakye said the Church cherished the Manhyia Palace’s support for its development.



He commended the Asantehene for his good leadership qualities and prayed that God continued to grant him wisdom and the courage to lead Asanteman.