Asantehene's 25th anniversary: Greater Kumasi undergoes major clean up exercise

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the clean up exercise

Before the grand celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, a significant cleaning campaign swept through Greater Kumasi, ensuring the city's pristine condition for the upcoming events.

Under the leadership of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive Samuel Pyne, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and members of the Asante Professionals Club, a citywide cleaning effort unfolded, pausing all business activities from 6 am to 12 noon on Saturday, March 30th, 2024.



The initiative targeted key areas such as the Kumasi Airport roundabout, Suame Roundabout, Kejetia, and Adum, enlisting the public's full participation in the endeavor.



Ashanti Regional Minister Samuel Osei Mensah lauded Kumasi residents for their enthusiastic involvement, urging them to maintain cleanliness and engage fully in the upcoming anniversary festivities.

He emphasized the economic opportunities the anniversary would offer and assured that comprehensive security measures were in place to safeguard tourists and hospitality centers across the region.



Speaking on behalf of Otumfuo Osei II, Otumfuo Akyeamehene Nana Nsuase Poku Agyeman III expressed satisfaction with the turnout and anticipated even greater success in the forthcoming cleaning exercises, scheduled within the next 40 days.



Following the cleanup, Otumfuo and his retinue toured Kumasi's principal streets, inspecting the day's work from Manhyia Palace through various city landmarks, including the Airport roundabout, Suame roundabout, Tafo, Bantama, and Kejetia, before local businesses resumed their operations in the Central Business District.