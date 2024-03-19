Asantehene stresses importance of timely payments to contractors for road projects

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the government to reconsider its payment mechanisms for road contractors to address the issue of abandoned road projects due to financial constraints.

He proposed implementing a phased payment approach to ensure contractors receive regular financial support, allowing them to meet project deadlines effectively.



Highlighting the pivotal role of road infrastructure in Ghana's socio-economic progress, Otumfuo emphasized the Ministry of Roads and Highways' responsibility to prioritize the construction and rehabilitation of crucial road networks nationwide.



He stressed the importance of timely payments to contractors to address their ongoing challenges and guarantee the quality and durability of road constructions.

"It is detrimental to delay payments to contractors. Measures should be implemented to swiftly handle such incidents," Otumfuo remarked during the visit.



The Asantehene reiterated these concerns during a meeting with the new Roads and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye, at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, March 18.