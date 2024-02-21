Asantehene urges Amin Adam to prioritise addressing economic challenges

Dr. Amin Adam visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the new Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, to prioritise addressing the current economic challenges facing the country with a strategic approach.

The Asantehene expressed confidence in the Finance Minister’s ability to lead an economic turnaround and encouraged him to implement key strategies and measures for success.



The Asantehene advised the Minister to build upon the initiatives of his predecessor and foster close collaboration with the Ministry’s staff to achieve set goals, keeping in mind the high expectations of Ghanaians regarding financial leadership.



Otumfuo emphasised the President’s confidence in the Finance Minister and the need to work towards achieving the set objectives with a sense of urgency and commitment.

"The President expressed confidence in you and has given you a mandate as the Finance Minister. Although the country is going through economic difficulties, there is hope for an economic turnaround if the right measures are implemented. Your Predecessor has put in place some measures as part of efforts to address the economic conditions I will urge you to continue from where he left off," he said.



"You are not a new person at the Finance Ministry, you were there already. I will also urge you to work closely with the staff at the Ministry so you can share ideas to achieve the goals that have been set. Ghanaians are now looking up to you when it comes to finance issues because the President has put you in that position."



"The President made the promises to the people but you will be the one to find money to help the Government fulfill those promises. There is something called Financial Engineering and you are an engineer. Some Engineers have assumed positions at the Finance Ministry and succeeded and you can also do the same with your background," he added.