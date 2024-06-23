Asantes are courageous, decisive and contributes to national development – Asantehene to US Consult General

The Consul General congratulated the Asantehene on his 25 years on the Golden Stool

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has lauded the Asante people for their courage, dedication, and industriousness during a visit by American Consul General Elliot Fertik at the Manhyia Palace.

He highlighted their success in various endeavors, particularly self-employment in farming and the timber industry.

The Consul General congratulated the Asantehene on his 25 years on the Golden Stool and pledged to strengthen U.S.-Ghana relations during his tenure.



