Asato outdoors new Asatomanhene

Osabarima Osei Bonsu V

Source: GNA

The Asato Traditional Area in the Oti Region has installed Osabarima Osei Bonsu V as its new Paramount Chief, following a decade without a leader.

The colorful ceremony highlighted the community's commitment to unity and development under the new chief's leadership.



Osabarima Osei Bonsu V emphasized the importance of community support and urged the youth to avoid being used by politicians for violence during the upcoming elections.

The event, attended by dignitaries and representatives, underscored a call for peace before, during, and after the elections, echoing a broader message of stability and progress for the region.



Read full article