News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Asato outdoors new Asatomanhene

New Santomahene.png Osabarima Osei Bonsu V

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

The Asato Traditional Area in the Oti Region has installed Osabarima Osei Bonsu V as its new Paramount Chief, following a decade without a leader.

The colorful ceremony highlighted the community's commitment to unity and development under the new chief's leadership.

Osabarima Osei Bonsu V emphasized the importance of community support and urged the youth to avoid being used by politicians for violence during the upcoming elections.

The event, attended by dignitaries and representatives, underscored a call for peace before, during, and after the elections, echoing a broader message of stability and progress for the region.

Read full article

Source: GNA