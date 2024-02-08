Ashaiman residents to petition Speaker over delayed action on military brutality report

Ernest Norgbey, Mp for Ashaiman

Residents of Ashaiman are considering petitioning the Speaker of Parliament due to the prolonged delay in adopting the Defence and Interior Committee report concerning military brutalities in their community.

The report, still pending adoption by Parliament, condemned the military's actions against Ashaiman residents in March 2023 following the death of a soldier. It strongly recommended legal action against the soldiers involved, emphasizing adherence to the law.



Furthermore, the report underscored the necessity of adequate compensation for the victims affected by the incident. Ernest Norgbey, the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, highlighted the community's demand for immediate implementation of the committee's recommendations.



In an interview with Citi News, Norgbey conveyed the sentiment of the residents, stating, "The people of Ashaiman are contemplating petitioning the Speaker because it is long overdue for the report to be taken and the recommendations of the committee to be adhered to."

Norgbey emphasized the urgency of the situation, indicating that the stakeholders of Ashaiman are actively considering presenting a formal petition to the Speaker.



Their primary objective is to ensure that the report is brought to the floor of the House for thorough consideration and action. The residents are steadfast in their pursuit of justice and accountability regarding the military brutalities that occurred in their community.