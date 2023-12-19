Ashanti NDC demands resignation of EC’s Jean Mensa over ‘assembly election mess’

EC boss, Jean Mensa

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has expressed deep dissatisfaction and concern regarding what it perceives as gross incompetence displayed by the Electoral Commission (EC) led by Jean Mensa in the ongoing district-level elections.

The party asserts that these elections, crucial to Ghana’s democracy, suffered severe setbacks under the leadership of Jean Mensah.



Key among the major issues raised by the opposition party are the significant delays and disruptions observed in over 4,310 polling centres in the Ashanti Region. Some centres were reportedly unable to conduct voting due to a lack of essential election materials, including inadequate or absent ballot papers.



Another alarming revelation made by the NDC is the branding of certain election materials, including hand sanitizers, with the colours, logos, and even the picture of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). The NDC argues that this branding compromises the impartiality of the Electoral Commission and undermines public trust in the electoral process.

These challenges, the party says have raised serious questions about the competence and preparedness of the Electoral Commission under Jean Mensah’s leadership, particularly as Ghana prepares for the 2024 general elections.



In addition to the delays and material shortages, the NDC points out the absence of ink to mark voters, raising concerns about preventing fraud and multiple voting. The party calls on the Electoral Commission to urgently review and address these lapses to ensure the credibility of future elections.



In light of these concerns, the NDC called for the resignation of Electoral Commissioner Jean Mensa, stating that her continued leadership threatens the sanctity of Ghana’s democratic process. The party also urged the National Peace Council to intervene, calling on Commissioner Jean Mensah to rectify these issues promptly.