Ashanti REGSEC orders 24-hour surveillance to curb market fires

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Security Council has ordered 24-hour surveillance in markets and other installations across the region.

This is to enable the Ghana National Fire Service to closely monitor the activities of market men and women to avert any fire outbreaks, as the harmattan strikes.



Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah disclosed this at a meeting organised by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) on Thursday (21 December).



At least two market fires have been recorded in the capital early this month with items running into several millions of cedis. The Regional Minister expects all MMDCEs to provide spaces for the fire service to carry out their operations.

“The advent of the harmattan is noted for its attendant fire outbreaks. The collaboration between the National Commission for Civic Education, the Information Services Department and the Ghana National Fire Service to educate our people on best preventive, as well as fire preventing measures to save life and properties is very critical.



“Let us pay a very critical attention to our markets and national installations since they could be target for fires. In this regard I have directed all Assemblies to make available spaces for the fire service to ensure that the markets are monitored day and night”, Osei-Mensah stated.



“Defaulting Assemblies will [have to] explain to the Council why the default for necessary action”, he warned.