Ashanti Region: Heavy rains displace teachers in Dukusen

Staff bungalow of the Dukusen MA Primary School

In Dukusen, a community nestled within the Asante Akyem district of the Ashanti Region, recent heavy rains have wrought havoc, displacing several residents, including teachers of the Dukusen MA Primary School.

The downpour, accompanied by strong winds, proved relentless, causing substantial damage to properties and infrastructure in its wake.



Among the most severely impacted were the teachers residing in a bungalow provided by the community's queen mother. The forceful winds tore through the roof of their abode, leaving rooms flooded and properties destroyed, amounting to significant financial losses.



For these educators, the bungalow wasn't merely a place of residence; it was their sanctuary, their haven after long days of shaping young minds. Now, rendered uninhabitable by the merciless forces of nature, they find themselves displaced, facing uncertainty and upheaval.

In the aftermath of this natural disaster, the affected teachers have sounded a clarion call for urgent assistance. Their plea is not merely for material possessions but for the restoration of a sense of stability and security—a decent accommodation where they can find solace amidst the chaos.



As the community grapples with the aftermath of the deluge, the resilience of its residents shines through. Yet, amidst their resilience lies a pressing need for support and solidarity, a reminder that in times of adversity, it is the collective strength of a community that offers hope for a brighter tomorrow.