Ashanti Region: Illegal miners block road, leaving commuters stranded

Stranded passengers

Passengers and travelers traversing the Kunka-Ntonsua-9 miles road in the Obuasi Municipal and Amansie Central district of Ashanti were left stranded when the route was unexpectedly obstructed by illegal miners searching for gold.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday morning, brought travel to a halt, affecting commuters, motorcyclists, drivers, and even educators, who found themselves unable to proceed with their journeys.



Nana Alex Abu, the Odikro of Ntonsua, was alerted to the situation around 1:00 am and promptly informed the local Assembly member. Together with a hunter, they managed to apprehend one of the perpetrators and escorted them to the Obuasi Police Station.

Expressing his dismay at the disruption caused by illegal mining activities, Nana Alex Abu called on law enforcement agencies to take swift and decisive action against the suspect and any collaborators, ensuring they face the full consequences of their actions.