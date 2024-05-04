Ashanti Region: Land Commission accused of document tampering in land dispute

Lands Commission

Accusations of document tampering have thrust the Land Commission (LC) into the spotlight, sparking a legal battle over Plot No. 83, Block 20, Section 5036 (OTA Layout) in Adum-Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Lawyer Edwin Poku, representing his late father Francis Kojo Poku’s estate, has alleged before General Jurisdiction 8 of the Kumasi High Court that title deeds related to the disputed plot have undergone unauthorized alterations.



These modifications, as claimed by Lawyer Poku, include the replacement and cancellation of various sections, raising doubts about the authenticity and reliability of the titles.



During the cross-examination of Augustine Obeng Gyasi from the Lands Commission, Lawyer Poku highlighted discrepancies such as the substitution of “the government” with “the Chief Commissioner” and the deletion of entire sections, notably section 3 of Exhibit B2.



Lawyer Poku contends that these alterations are a deliberate ploy by the plaintiffs and the Lands Commission to undermine his claim to the property. However, Gyasi denied responsibility for the changes, asserting that the copies provided were sourced directly from the LC’s archives.



The case underscores the Land Commission’s procedures and accountability in managing land records, highlighting the complexity and contentious nature of land disputes in the country, where issues of documentation integrity can significantly impact legal outcomes.



The defendant, on Friday, April 26, 2024, informed the court that the disputed property was acquired by his late father from Ghana Property Limited. He challenged the reliability of the duplicated documents covering the property, alleging that the title deeds cannot be trusted.

Gyasi admitted to the cancellations on the documents but explained that he was not responsible for them. He stated that the documents were copies of the original obtained from the Land Commission’s archive.



Augustine Gyasi Obeng, the witness, claimed that the alterations were corrections made over time to suit the content of the documents.



The case, which began in July 28, 2021, sees the plaintiffs seeking four reliefs from the court, including a declaration that they are the owners of the property and recovery of possession.



The defendant, Mr. Poku, has denied the plaintiffs’ claims and has made payments to the administrators of the deceased’s estate in respect of the land.



The case has been adjourned to July 3 and 4, 2024, at 11:30 am each day.