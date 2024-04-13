Ashanti Region: NPP youth organisers dispute alleged NAPO endorsement

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Youth organisers from the Ashanti Region have countered claims suggesting their endorsement of Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as the running mate for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 elections flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Graphic Online reports.

In a press release signed by the youth organisers representing the six constituencies in the region, they clarified that the reported endorsement of Dr Opoku Prempeh by some youth organisers did not represent the collective view of all youth organisers in the region.



The statement emphasized, "It’s important to clarify that this assertion does not accurately represent the sentiments of the majority of youth organisers in the Ashanti Region. The purported endorsement merely reflects the views of a few individuals and does not speak on behalf of the broader Youth Organisers or their Constituency."



Signed by Nana Sarpong, Boitey Kwasi Dickson, Gideon Okyere Darko, Prince Boateng, Duggan Bright, and Bright Nyampong, the respective NPP youth organisers for Kumawu, Juaben, Offinso North, Bosomtwi, New Edubiase, and Obuasi West, the statement aimed to correct the misconception arising from an earlier endorsement.



The refutal follows a prior statement by another group of four youth organisers from the region who claimed Dr Opoku Prempeh had the full support of all Ashanti Youth Organisers.



These four organisers were identified as Nana Boakye Dankwa (Bantama), Micheal Saddick Adams (Oforikrom), Nana Kwadwo Pipim (Old Tafo), and Nkansa Ababio (Ahafo Ano South West).

In distancing themselves from the alleged endorsement, the six youth organisers reiterated that the selection of a running mate was the prerogative of the flag bearer in consultation with the National Council.



"It is not within the mandate of youth organisers to exert pressure, whether directly or indirectly, on the Presidential Candidate regarding the choice of a running mate. Such actions would constitute undue influence and run counter to the democratic principles of our party," they stated.



The statement emphasized the need for the party's leadership to consider a candidate who embodies humility, commands respect across all sectors, possesses national appeal, and is widely liked by the majority of Ghanaians.



The youth organisers concluded by calling on party members to continue praying for Dr Bawumia for guidance in selecting the right running mate, urging unity and adherence to democratic values in preparation for the upcoming elections.