Ashanti Region: Yabi Community in turmoil as youth accuse chief of land dispute violence

Nana Kwame Frimpong Okotomene II - Chief of Yabi

Tensions are high in the Yabi community of the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region as the youth express anger towards their chief, Nana Kwame Frimpong Okotomene II, over his alleged involvement in a land dispute that turned violent last Saturday.

The youth, according to the Ghanaian Chronicle reports, accuse the chief of employing land guards to attack them, leading to injuries and property damage.



The violence erupted when about ten alleged land guards, reportedly acting on behalf of the Yabi chief, brutalized employees of Kofi Sika Sawmill near Yabi, claiming ownership of lands in Akwaagya.



One victim, Kwaku Danso, narrowly escaped a bullet to the eye, while another, Tonto, sustained injuries and is hospitalized.



The next day, clashes between the land guards and the youth escalated, resulting in the youth overpowering the guards.



In retaliation, the youth vandalized the chief's palace, as well as the residences and vehicles of his relatives. Subsequently, the youth organized a peaceful demonstration against the chief, accusing him of orchestrating the violence and illegitimately selling lands.

A youth leader, Wofa Yaw, criticized the chief for selling lands without community consultation and for allegedly charging exorbitant cemetery fees without corresponding development. He also noted the lack of engagement with the community by the chief since his enstoolment five years ago.



The police have increased patrols in the community to maintain peace, but Nana Kwame Frimpong Okotomene II's whereabouts are unknown.



He was enstooled as chief in 2019 and has faced previous legal issues, including allegations of instructing violence and multiple illegal land sales.



The youth have petitioned the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to consider destooling the chief over the recent violence and land disputes.